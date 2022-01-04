Results of Influenza-COVID Vaccine Development to Be Presented in 2022 - Rostec

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Russian state corporation Rostec will present the first results of the development of a single vaccine against influenza and coronavirus in 2022, trials are under way, CEO Sergey Chemezov told Sputnik.

"We are working. Next year. We need to carry out all the tests to make it safe, first of all, and efficient," Chemezov said.