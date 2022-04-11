Results of Mexico Referendum Invalid Due to Insufficient Voter Turnout - INE

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Less than 20% of Mexican residents voted in the Sunday referendum on the termination of presidential powers, while the required threshold is 40%, the National Electoral Institute (INE) said.

"The turnout is between 17% and 18,2%," INE tweeted.

After processing a half of the ballots, the turnout was estimated at 8.46%, according to the data provided by the institute.

An overwhelming majority of voters, 90.81%, cast their votes for the incumbent Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador completing his presidential term, which will last three more years.

Under the law on revocation of the mandate, a 40% voter turnout rate is necessary to make the results binding, and the referendum must take place during the first three months of the fourth year of the presidential term. The only reason that can lead to the revocation of the mandate is the loss of trust.