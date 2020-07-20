UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Positive, But 'Long Way To Go' - WHO's Ryan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:10 PM

Results of Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Positive, But 'Long Way to Go' - WHO's Ryan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A vaccine against COVID-19 produced by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca that has shown promise during trials and is believed to be both safe and effective is a positive step, but there is a long way to go before the vaccine will reach widespread distribution, Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Oxford University scientists published the results of the first phase of clinical trials conducted on 1,077 participants. Early findings have shown that the vaccine stimulates the production of both antibodies and virus-fighting T-cells.

"The data is very new. We do welcome the study and congratulate our colleagues at the Oxford University's Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group and our colleagues at AstraZeneca for getting this data out there .

.. In generating T-cell mediated responses and generating neutralizing antibodies, this is a positive result," Ryan said at a WHO press briefing.

Despite the early progress, Ryan said that further extensive testing will be required before the vaccine enters circulation.

"Again, there is a long way to go. These are phase one studies. We need to move into larger-scale real-world trials, but it is good to see more data and more products moving into this very important phase of vaccine discovery," the WHO official said.

The UK government has already secured a deal to receive 100 million doses of the vaccine produced by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The pharmaceutical firm is hoping to roll out the vaccine by September

Related Topics

World Progress Oxford United Kingdom September Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan resumes anti-polio campaign

22 minutes ago

GI, Law to protect local brands, ensure premium pr ..

13 minutes ago

COVID19 claims 26 lives, infects 546 others: Chief ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves setting up of two sp ..

13 minutes ago

Japanese Science Minister congratulates UAE on lau ..

2 hours ago

UK Committee to Publish Report on Alleged Russian ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.