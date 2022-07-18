Results of Probe Into Blast in Mariupol Theater Will Be Announced in Coming Days - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The results of the investigation into the explosion in the Mariupol drama theater, which completely deny Kiev's allegations about a Russian airstrike, will be officially presented in the coming days, a source in the security forces of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) told Sputnik on Monday.

In March, Ukraine claimed that a Russian airstrike leveled a drama theater that was allegedly being used as a bomb shelter. The allegations were dismissed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"In the coming days, the results of the investigation into the explosion in the Mariupol drama theater will be announced. The investigation has data that completely deny the Ukrainian version of the alleged airstrike of the Russian aerospace forces on the theater building," the source said.