Results of Russian-Czech Air Traffic Talks May Be Announced on Weekend- Transport Ministry

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Czech side is interested in settling the air traffic dispute with Russia, now intensive talks are underway, their results may be announced on the weekend, Czech Transport Ministry spokesman Frantisek Jemelka told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot canceled a number of flights to Prague from Moscow due to the decision by the Czech Republic to cancel flight permits. The Pobeda carrier also said flights to the Czech Republic were suspended. The restriction on flights of Russian airlines to the Czech Republic is due to the fact that the aviation authorities were unable to reach agreement on Czech Airlines flights between Prague and Seoul along Trans-Siberian routes.

Later, the Czech Transport Ministry reported that the republic's authorities allowed Russian airlines to resume flights until July 7 after a similar decision by the Russian side.

"I can confirm that intensive talks between representatives of the Czech and Russian transport ministries are continuing, the Czech side is interested in reaching a compromise on the issues under discussion.... We sent a letter to our Russian colleagues, we are waiting for reaction. Despite holidays in the Czech Republic tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the talks will continue these days, and we may be able to report on their results Saturday or Sunday," Jemelka said.