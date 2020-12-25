(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The results of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials on senior citizens will be revealed soon, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine told Sputnik on Friday, assuring that no new side effects were detected among the volunteers.

"The results related to senior people will be revealed soon, there are no [new] side effects," Alexander Gintsburg said.