UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Russia's Sputnik V Trials On Senior Citizens To Be Revealed Soon - Gamaleya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Citizens to Be Revealed Soon - Gamaleya

The results of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials on senior citizens will be revealed soon, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine told Sputnik on Friday, assuring that no new side effects were detected among the volunteers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The results of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine trials on senior citizens will be revealed soon, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine told Sputnik on Friday, assuring that no new side effects were detected among the volunteers.

"The results related to senior people will be revealed soon, there are no [new] side effects," Alexander Gintsburg said.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PDM summons an important session on January 2

33 seconds ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

6 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

59 seconds ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

23 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

26 minutes ago

PHA arranges Christmas cake cutting ceremony

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.