Results Of Studies Of 3rd Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected By Mid-December
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:40 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Results of studies on the third domestic vaccine against the coronavirus infection are expected by mid-December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.
"The third vaccine, research is currently underway on it, and we expect results on it by mid-December," Murashko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.
He clarified that lists of those categories of people that should be vaccinated were being formed now.