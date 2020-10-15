UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Results Of Studies Of 3rd Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected By Mid-December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Results of Studies of 3rd Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected by Mid-December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Results of studies on the third domestic vaccine against the coronavirus infection are expected by mid-December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"The third vaccine, research is currently underway on it, and we expect results on it by mid-December," Murashko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He clarified that lists of those categories of people that should be vaccinated were being formed now.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says Not Looking to Speak to Chinese Preside ..

29 minutes ago

Over Half of S.Korean, Japanese Citizens Negativel ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.