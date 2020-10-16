Results of Studies of 3rd Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Expected by Mid-December

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Results of studies on the third domestic vaccine against the coronavirus infection are expected by mid-December, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.

"The third vaccine, research is currently underway on it, and we expect results on it by mid-December," Murashko told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

He clarified that lists of those categories of people that should be vaccinated were being formed now.