Results Of US Election Show That Country Needs New Leaders Respecting Int'l Law - Rouhani

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Results of US Election Show That Country Needs New Leaders Respecting Int'l Law - Rouhani

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the result of the US presidential election showed that the country needs new leaders, capable of abiding by international law and respecting other nations.

The official results of the election have not been revealed yet, but the US media declared Biden the winner last week.

"The result of the US elections shows that the country that constantly uses threats and sanctions and violence against other countries, that their foreign policy has lost its way. It shows that now it's time for new leaders in the United States who can get the message of their nation, the message that they need to change the course of their nation, to go back to the legislation and widely acknowledged international laws, and that they need to respect other nations," Rouhani said at the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

More Stories From World

