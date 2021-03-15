GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) results of the World Health Organization's safety examination of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine will be available within a week, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told Sputnik on Monday.

"WHO's Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety (GACVS) systematically reviews any vaccine safety signals and concerns related to COVID-19 vaccine safety, and advises WHO on any new safety signals or concerns related to COVID-19 vaccines. The GACVS is carefully assessing the current reports related to the AstraZeneca vaccine. As soon as WHO has gained a full understanding of these events, the findings will be immediately communicated to the public.

We expect this within approximately one week- that is the latest I have as of today," Harris said.

The spokeswoman also said that the global health body is aware that a number of countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine based on reports of rare blood reports, adding that there is so far no evidence that these incidents were caused by the vaccine.

"As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus," Harris said.