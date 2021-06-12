Resumption of Bilateral Russia-EU Summits Possible But Not in Near Future - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) It is "theoretically possible" for Russia and the European Union to resume the format of bilateral summits someday but it will not happen in the foreseeable future, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Friday.

"It is theoretically possible. I hope we will return to that. I think it is also obvious that this will happen neither today nor tomorrow," Chizhov told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

The diplomat noted the "not normal" state of the current Russian-EU relations, as well as the trend toward further deterioration.

"The situation is prone to aggravation ... despite the fact that we have not closed a single avenue for negotiations during the recent years," Chizhov said, adding that Moscow is ready to discuss a wide range of issues on an "equal and mutually respectful" basis.

Since the agreement on partnership and cooperation between Russia and the EU entered into force in 1997, the sides have held 32 summits, the last of which took place in January 2014.

After Crimea rejoined Russia later that year, the format was discontinued as the majority of Western countries refused to recognize the Crimean referendum on independence from Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.