Resumption of Iran-Israel Relations Closer Than Ever - Former Crown Prince of Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The day when Iran and Israel resume their relations is closer than ever, exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi told reporters on Monday upon his arrival in Israel.

The prince, being the oldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran, was the successor to the throne, but had to flee the country with his family after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Today, Pahlavi resides in the United States.

"A democratic Iran will seek to renew its ties with Israel and our Arab neighbors. In my opinion, this day is closer than ever," Pahlavi said as quoted by Israeli news portal Arutz Sheva.

On April 16, the press service of the Israeli government announced Pahlavi's visit to country, pointing out that he would be the most high profile Iranian politician to ever set foot in Israel. Pahlavi was welcomed by Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel at the Ben Gurion Airport. He intends to take part in the the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony, visit a water desalination plant, and meet with the Bahaʼi community (a non-Muslim religious group banned in Iran) and with members of the Jewish-Iranian community in Israel.