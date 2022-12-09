Resumption of Partial Mobilization or Start of Additional Mobilization Not Needed - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

There is no need for resuming partial mobilization, rotation within those already mobilized is possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) There is no need for resuming partial mobilization, rotation within those already mobilized is possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"There are no such factors today," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan, answering a question about what factors can influence a decision that would lead to the resumption of partial mobilization.

The president added that the Russian Defense Ministry conducts transparent work to inform about the progress of the special operation in Ukraine, everything is reflected in the reports.