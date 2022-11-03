UrduPoint.com

Resumption Of Russia's Participation In Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Resumption of Russia's Participation in Grain Deal Not Meaning Its Extension - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The resumption of Russia's participation in the grain deal does not mean it was extended, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that the deal did not expire yet.

"No, it does not (mean its extension).

Of course, we still have to discuss the topic of the extension officially, the deadline has not yet expired, it is still valid ... by (November) 19, before making a decision to extend, of course, it will be necessary to assess the effectiveness of the deal," Peskov told reporters.

The official also praised Ankara's work on getting written guarantees from Kiev that Ukraine will not use humanitarian corridors under the grain deal for military purpose.

