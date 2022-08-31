Resumption of START Talks With US Should Take Place Without Any Favors - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The United States and Russia should resume discussions on the New START treaty without any favors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that there is no significant progress yet.

"There are signals. We are convinced that the resumption of these START negotiations should take place without any favors. We are equally interested in this ... Diplomats are working, there is no significant progress," Peskov told reporters.