Resumption Of US Aid To Palestinians Would Be 'Breakthrough' - UNRWA Commissioner-General

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:11 PM

Resumption of US Aid to Palestinians Would Be 'Breakthrough' - UNRWA Commissioner-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The anticipated on Wednesday resumption of some $150 million of US assistance to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), if confirmed, would be a breakthrough, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said during an event on the issue of Palestine refugees.

"A decision is about to be communicated. The communication has to come from Washington DC. So, we heard that it might be today," Lazzarini said when asked to confirm reports regarding the resumption of US funding. "If confirmed, this engagement is a very good news. This would be an important breakthrough, which would have been expected for some time."

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump cut off $300 of annual assistance to UNRWA.

