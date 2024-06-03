Resurgent Airlines Soar Towards Passenger, Revenue Records
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Airlines will fly almost five billion passengers in 2024 and revenues will near $1 trillion, both record highs, trade body IATA said on Monday as the industry roars back after the pandemic.
The International Air Transport Association also said it expected the world's airlines to post $30 billion in net earnings this year, up from its previous estimate of $25.7 billion.
However, total expenses are expected to hit a record high this year, climbing 9.4 percent to $936 billion, IATA announced at its annual general meeting in Dubai.
Fossil fuel-burning airlines are also under pressure to contribute to the fight against climate change and make progress towards a pledge to reach "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050.
This year's expected $30 billion profit "is a great achievement considering the recent deep pandemic losses", IATA director general Willie Walsh told the body's annual general meeting in Dubai.
"Without a doubt, aviation is vital to the ambitions and prosperity of individuals and economies. Strengthening airline profitability and growing financial resilience is important," he added.
The Covid-19 pandemic plunged the aviation industry into crisis, grounding fleets and costing thousands of jobs. IATA put the losses at $183 billion between 2020 and 2022.
But despite the expected bounce-back to record passengers and revenues of $996 billion this year, some clouds remain.
As well as the record expenses, the return on invested capital is estimated at 5.7 percent in 2024, about 3.4 percentage points below the average cost of capital.
The net profit margin is just 3.1 percent, amounting to about $6 per passenger -- a slight improvement on 2023, which is estimated at $27.4 billion net profit with a 3.0 percent margin.
