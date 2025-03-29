Resurgent Liu Wins Women's Figure Skating World Title
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 09:40 AM
Boston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Alysa Liu won the women's figure skating world title on Friday, delivering a dazzling free skate to edge three-time defending champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan.
Liu, who walked away from the sport in 2022 at the age of 16 and returned just a year ago, defied the pressure Sakamoto piled on with a brilliant free skate of her own and became the first US woman to win the world title since Kimmie Meissner in 2006.
"This is an insane story," Liu, still just 19, told broadcaster NBC. "I don't know how I came back to be world champion. I never would have thought.
"Even, like, coming into this competition, I couldn't believe I won the short. I was like, I don't think I'm the best in the world. I was like, this doesn't feel like a win. But now, I don't know. I have to process this."
Skating last as the leader after the short program, Liu had seen Sakamoto surge from fifth to first.
But the American responded, bringing the sellout crowd at TD Garden to their feet with a thrilling routine to Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park".
From her opening triple-triple combination, Liu went from strength to strength, scoring 148.39 for the free skate for a total of 222.97 points.
"This is the best routine that I've ever done out of practice, every competition I've done this season. This was the best," said Liu, who beamed in delight and possibly disbelief as the crowd roared and she left the ice.
Sakamoto's bid to become the first woman in 65 years to win four consecutive world crowns had taken a hit when she finished a disappointing fifth in the short program.
But she gave herself a shot with a free skate that garnered 146.95 points and vaulted her to the lead on 217.98 points.
But as Liu waited for her scores to be delivered, Sakamoto raced over to congratulate the American.
Liu, who has called her first full season back a "starter season", has now stamped herself a favorite for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics less than a year away.
Japan's Mone Chiba, second after the short program, was third with a total of 215.24 points.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From World
-
Resurgent Liu wins women's figure skating world title5 minutes ago
-
Two 'Big Law' firms targeted by Trump file suit5 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Ford Championship scores5 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake: what we know5 minutes ago
-
Resurgent Liu wins women's figure skating world title5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic to face Mensik with 100th title within reach5 minutes ago
-
Global markets slide as fears over US tariffs intensify5 minutes ago
-
Djokovic cruises past Dimitrov into Miami Open final5 minutes ago
-
Dorival Junior sacked as Brazil coach after Argentina humiliation5 minutes ago
-
Myanmar-Thailand quake toll passes 700 as rescuers dig for survivors15 minutes ago
-
UK dreams of US trade deal before Trump tariffs15 minutes ago
-
'Blink of an eye': survivor tells of Bangkok skyscraper collapse horror15 minutes ago