Retail sales slightly up in eurozone, EU

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Retail sales in the euro area were up 0.2% month-on-month in August, and 0.3% in the EU, Eurostat said on Monday.

In the euro area retail trade volume rose by 0.2% for food, drinks, and tobacco, 0.3% for non-food products, and 1.1% for automotive fuel on a monthly basis.

In the EU, side food, drinks, and tobacco saw an increase of 0.1%, non-food products 0.3%, and automotive fuel 1%.

Among member states, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were posted by Luxembourg (5.3%), the Greek Cypriot administration (2.2%), and Romania (1.6%).

The largest decreases were seen in Denmark (1.5%), Slovakia (1.1%), Bulgaria, and Croatia (both 0.

7%).

On an annual basis, the retail sales index increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1% in the EU.

The volume of retail trade decreased for food, drinks and tobacco by 0.2%, increased for non-food products by 1.4% and for automotive fuel by 2.5% in the eurozone.

In the EU, sales remained stable for food, drinks, and tobacco, and increased for non-food products, by 1.7%, and for automotive fuel by 2.0%.

Among member states, the highest annual increases in the total retail trade volume were seen in Luxembourg (17.3%), Romania (8.9%), Croatia, and the Greek Cypriot administration (both 5.7%).

The largest decreases were posted by Estonia (2.7%), Belgium (1.7%), Denmark, and Ireland (both 1.6%).