Retail Trade Falls by 1.8% in Eurozone, 1.7% in EU in October - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Retail trade fell by 1.8% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the European Union in October, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) reported on Monday.

"In October 2022, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 1.8% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the EU, compared with September 2022," Eurostat said.

In September, retail trade grew by 0.8% in both the eurozone and the EU. On a yearly basis, this indicator fell by 2.

7% in the euro area and by 2.4% in the EU, Eurostat noted.

Sales of non-food products (except automotive fuel) decreased by 2.1% in October on a monthly basis in both the eurozone and the EU, while sales of food, drink, and tobacco fell by 1.5% and 1.3% in the euro area and the EU, respectively, the report read.

The largest annual decline in the total retail trade was registered in Denmark with 9.5%, while the highest increase was observed in Slovenia with 8.5%, according to the report.