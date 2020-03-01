Retaliatory Measures Against Turkish Media Will Not Be Long in Coming - Diplomatic Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Russia's retaliatory measures against Turkish media will not be long in coming, a diplomatic source in Moscow told reporters commenting on the detention of Sputnik Turkey staff.

"The retaliatory measures against Turkish media will not be long in coming," the source said.

The remarks came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans. The journalists were called to stop their professional activity and threatened with violence.

Since Saturday night, the journalists had been held by police and released just a short while ago. Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, was detained by police.

Late in the day, three journalists were released. The fate of Boztepe is yet unknown.

The permanent commission of the Russian Human Rights Council on freedom of information and the rights of journalists has urged Ankara to ensure the safety of Sputnik employees, as well as to verify the validity of their detention and to investigate the attack on them.

"The commission considers these actions to be flagrant violations of the rights of journalists. The commission calls on international organizations to pay close attention to what has happened, and urges Turkish authorities to ensure the safety of media employees, conduct a thorough investigation of the attack on their apartments, and verify the legality and validity of the detention of journalists," the statement said.