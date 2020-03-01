UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Retaliatory Measures Against Turkish Media Will Not Be Long In Coming - Diplomatic Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Retaliatory Measures Against Turkish Media Will Not Be Long in Coming - Diplomatic Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Russia's retaliatory measures against Turkish media will not be long in coming, a diplomatic source in Moscow told reporters commenting on the detention of Sputnik Turkey staff.

"The retaliatory measures against Turkish media will not be long in coming," the source said.

The remarks came after the incident with three Sputnik Turkey employees in Ankara, who were intimidated late Saturday by groups of aggressive people shouting out nationalist slogans. The journalists were called to stop their professional activity and threatened with violence.

Since Saturday night, the journalists had been held by police and released just a short while ago. Earlier in the day, Sputnik Turkey editor in chief, Mahir Boztepe, was detained by police.

Late in the day, three journalists were released. The fate of Boztepe is yet unknown.

The permanent commission of the Russian Human Rights Council on freedom of information and the rights of journalists has urged Ankara to ensure the safety of Sputnik employees, as well as to verify the validity of their detention and to investigate the attack on them.

"The commission considers these actions to be flagrant violations of the rights of journalists. The commission calls on international organizations to pay close attention to what has happened, and urges Turkish authorities to ensure the safety of media employees, conduct a thorough investigation of the attack on their apartments, and verify the legality and validity of the detention of journalists," the statement said.

Related Topics

Attack Police Moscow Russia Turkey Threatened Ankara Media

Recent Stories

Mexico is keen to follow UAE leadership’s happin ..

22 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo takes in four confiscated cheetah cubs

37 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Dubai World, ..

52 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation continues relief efforts in Mad ..

52 minutes ago

National Month of Reading kicks off

52 minutes ago

Port of Fujairah to invest AED750 million to expan ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.