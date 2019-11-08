UrduPoint.com
Retired Austrian Officer Charged With Spying For Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:11 PM

Retired Austrian Officer Charged With Spying for Russia

A retired Austrian army colonel has been charged with spying for Russia, the prosecutor's office in Salzburg said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A retired Austrian army colonel has been charged with spying for Russia, the prosecutor's office in Salzburg said on Friday.

The 71-year-old is suspected of passing state and military secrets to the Russian intelligence for at least 25 years, according to the prosecution's statement.

Then-Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced last fall that an espionage case had been uncovered. The suspect has been in custody since November 2018.

