Retired New York Policeman Sentenced to 10 Years for Assault on January 6 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Retired New York Police Department officer and former Marine Thomas Webster has been sentenced to ten years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer at the US Capital on January 6, 2021, the US Justice Department said.

"On Jan. 6, Webster... attended a rally and then moved to the Capitol, where he illegally entered the Capitol grounds," the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday. "Webster approached an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department who was behind the metal gates. Webster pointed his finger at the officer and began swearing at him, telling him, among other things to "take your s*** off," an apparent invitation to the officer to take off his badge and fight."

Webster shoved the metal gate into the officer's body, raised the flagpole and tried to strike the officer, the release said.

"The officer managed wrestled the flagpole away from Webster but he broke through the metal barricade, tackled the officer, knocked him to the ground, chocked him and then tried to tear off his gas mask," the release said.

While Webster had the officer on the ground, other members of the group of protesters began kicking the officer who sustained several injuries, the release also said.

Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Webster to the longest sentence yet in a January 6 case. He was found guilty of five felonies and one misdemeanor charge, the release added.

After he serves his sentence, Webster will be placed on three years' supervised release and has been ordered to pay $2,060 in restitution, according to the release.