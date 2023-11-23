Retired nurses return to boost flagging UK health sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Briton Debs Helps retired earlier this year and could have been enjoying a well-deserved rest after a busy nursing career.

But like thousands of other retirees from the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS), she has put on her uniform again.

For about 10 hours a week, Helps, 55, works at the GP surgery in Plymouth, southwest England, where she used to be based, and trains newer recruits.

"I could just stop," she told AFP. "It's just the fact that I didn't feel quite ready to stop because I like this job and I enjoy my mentoring."

Years of budget cuts and the additional pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic have left the UK's beloved NHS on its knees.

There are huge waiting lists for treatment and a staffing crisis, with not enough doctors and nurses to deal with patients.

At the same time, a cost-of-living crisis fuelled by high inflation has seen nurses walk out on strike to demand better pay and conditions.

In July -- as the NHS celebrated 75 years since it was founded -- the government launched a 15-year plan to recruit hundreds of thousands of new staff.

The recruitment is needed, with 112,000 vacancies currently and predictions it could rise to 360,000 by 2037 if nothing is done.

The plan is to recruit 300,000 professionals and convince more younger retirees to come back to work for a few hours or days a month to provide care.

As such, it recently relaxed the rules on combining retirement pensions with additional income.

Some 4,600 (44 percent) of the 10,300 nurses who retired between July 2021 and June 2022 returned to work within 12 months -- up four percent on the previous year.

The figure for all recently retired medical staff was 37 percent, according to NHS figures.

"This particular scheme is really about asking our staff who are retiring... how they want to work, what they would like to do, and see how we can match them to the needs of our NHS," said Navina Evans, head of people and training, at NHS England.