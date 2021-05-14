Retired Officer Behind Open Letter on Biden Fitness for Office: Others Will Speak Out, Too

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Retired Brigadier General Donald Bolduc, who is one of the signatories to the controversial letter questioning the mental and physical condition of President Joe Biden, refuted criticism against him in an interview with Sputnik and added that, whatever happens next, others will speak out.

The controversial letter from over 120 retired US generals and admirals saying that the US is currently "in a fight for [its] survival as a Constitutional Republic" and "in deep peril" was released on Monday by a group dubbed "Flag Officers 4 America." The retired officers also raise a number of other hot topics, including the Chinese threat, the Iran nuclear deal, and the Mexico border wall. The letter prompted severe reprimand from other retired officers, as well as those in active service who called it anti-democratic and accused the authors of violating the norm to be apolitical.

"Every service member has sacrificed to protect all citizens' ability to have a voice. I realize, with any course of action, others will speak out. I'm just proud to live in a country where we can do so freely," Bolduc said.

The retired army officer added that anyone who knows him, understand that the accusations of him being anti-democratic are false.

"I stay and remain loyal to the constitution and my oath. I served the United States Army for 33 years," Bolduc said.

After 100 days of administration under the presidency of Joe Biden, there was a "significant change in this nation," Bolduc said.

"This administration has been making all the wrong decisions.

Our country has been hit with increased Inflation, cyber attacks, and poor foreign policies. We have a border crisis that is getting worse by the day. The nation is further into debt than ever before with loose spending, which will only endanger the prosperity of the middle class for generations to come," he said.

According to Bolduc, the letter needed to be drafted.

"The American people must hold elected officials accountable. They represent the people, not the other way around," he concluded.

Bolduc is one of the most famous signatories of the letter. In 2010s, he served as the commander of the Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force and the commander of the Combined Joint Special Operations Component in Afghanistan. He is currently running for a Senate seat in New Hampshire in 2022 as a Republican.

"I'm running for the US Senate. I'm rolling up my sleeves and putting in the effort to restore this great republic. I'm going to fight for our American values and principles. I will serve the people, restore our economic prosperity, and bring the country to a point of fiscal responsibility," he said.

Other notable signatories of the letter include former Army Lt. General William Boykin, who served as the US Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence under President George W. Bush; as well as retired Vice Admiral John Poindexter, who was a national security adviser in the administration of Ronald Reagan during the Iran-Contra scandal.