VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who held the Apostolic See from April 2005 to February 2013, died on Saturday at the age of 95, Holy See top press officer Matteo Bruni said.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 (08:34 GMT) in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Bruni said.