Retired Syrian General Says Kurdish Fears of Renewed Turkish Attack Caused by US Inaction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The concerns over an expected Turkish invasion recently expressed by Kurdish forces controlling northern Syria are the results of anticipated US inaction in defending the Kurds from Turkey, retired Syrian Arab Army Major General Dr. Mohammad Abbas told Sputnik.

In a statement made on Monday to the Kurdish Firat news Agency, Defense Bureau co-chair of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Zeidan Al-Assi, warned of a possible Turkish incursion deeper into territories controlled by the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), particularly targeting the city of Al-Malikiyah.

"The Americans will not defend them nor stand by them. To the Americans they are an investment in the Kurdish separatist card until it has outrun its course, and until Turkey can implement the goals of the American project in addition to its own goals," Abbas stated.

Having previously deployed a 1000-man strong force in Kurdish-controlled eastern Syria, the US military withdrew from the region in October 2019 following an announcement made by then-US President Donald Trump, with the Kurdish SDF decrying the disengagement as a "stab in the back".

"The Kurdish component is not fighting because it has neither the combat capability nor the morale.

They only should cooperate with the Syrian Arab Army and raise the Syrian flag, in addition to our Russian friends and other allies," Abbas stated.

In his statement made on Monday, Al-Assi highlighted the role of the international coalition and Russia as guarantors of peace, while calling on authorities in Damascus to intervene against additional Turkish military incursions into Syria.

"For this reason, the Kurds have started expressing their concerns regarding Turkey's invasion of Al-Malikiyah and sending requests for help, SOS signals, saying today that they are in need of the support of the Syrian Army. Turkey has always needed this separatist Kurdish component... using it as a pretext for their invasion of Syrian territories under the guise of fighting terrorism," Abbas added.

Hostilities erupted near the north-eastern Syrian town of Ain Issa in November last year, with heavy clashes reported between the SDF and the Turkish-backed SNA. Despite prompting the deployment of additional Russian troops to the area, SDF forces reportedly refused to heed calls by the Russian side to hand the town over to Syrian government troops.