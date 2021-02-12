(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Retirees and members of the Latvian Association of Fighters of Anti-Hitler Coalition (LAKCA) and the Concentration Camp Juvenile Prisoner Society staged a picket outside the Russian Embassy in Riga, demanding that Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny apologize to WWII veteran Ignat Artyomenko for smearing his reputation, Sputnik Latvia reported on Friday.

The criminal case was launched over Navalny describing as "traitors" the people who starred in the last year's video in support of amendments to the Russian Constitution, among them Artyomenko. The opposition activist does not plead guilty. He is facing fine or penal labor.

"Navalny wants to make a coup in Russia and insulted the esteemed veteran," the head of LAKCA, Galina Mushtavinskaya, told Sputnik.

Another picket participant added that those who came to the embassy wanted Navalny to apologize.

"We want Navalny to apologize. It got to the point that he called the war veteran that [traitor]. It is wrong," the demonstrator noted.

In early February, the Simonovsky Court in Moscow rescinded Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and replaced it with a 3.5-year prison term.

In response to the verdict, a number of Western states, including the US, the UK, France and Germany, urged Moscow to release Navalny. The Russian foreign ministry, in turn, urged foreign countries to respect international law and deal with their internal matters. The Kremlin said it would not heed to any lectures on Navalny's case from abroad.