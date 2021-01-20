Retirement Home Residents Safe After Madrid Blast - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Residents of a retirement home located next to the blast-hit building in central Madrid have not been hurt and are being evacuated, media said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Grupo de Los Nogales, a business running assisted living facilities in the Spanish capital, told El Pais newspaper that "no resident or employee has been injured.

"

"They are evacuating all residents to the hotel across the street," the spokesperson added.

At least six people were reportedly injured in the explosion, one of them seriously. The city's emergency service confirmed in a Twitter post that civil protection units were treating several injured people.