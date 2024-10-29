Duisburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Retiring Germany striker Alexandra Popp signed off with tears in her eyes in Duisburg on Monday, saying goodbye as the country's first true women's football superstar.

Germany's 2-1 loss to Australia in the friendly was only of secondary importance as 26,263 fans packed the MSV-Arena to bid Popp an emotional farewell from international football.

The crowd rose to their feet after 15 minutes as Popp was substituted before handing the captain's armband to Giulia Gwinn, the player most likely to take over as the face of the women's game in Germany.

Popp told reporters she had "an incredible amount of fun" during her career, adding: "I came into the national team as a little girl... Suddenly you're a leader."

Popp said she "struggled (against tears) during the anthem", adding "and after that I shed one or two tears... When the tears come, they come."

"It was a lot today, but I'm very thankful that I could experience it all again."

The early substitution, while disappointing for some, was pre-planned.

"Of course you want to keep playing. If that wasn't the case, then I'd have to quit playing with my club (Wolfsburg)."

New manager Christian Wueck, coaching on home soil for the first time after Friday's 4-3 win over England at Wembley, emphasised the importance of the Matildas fixture with Euro 2025 in Switzerland just eight months away.

"She is an absolute leader.

Young girls started playing football because of her. That's a big achievement," Wueck told Germany's ZDF network.

In her 145th international game, the 33-year-old Germany captain was unable to add to her tally of 67 goals.

She was on the pitch as Selina Cerci headed in the opener five minutes in to put Germany in front, but had already said her goodbyes when Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross equalised with a long-range stunner from 40 metres out just before half-time.

Clare Hunt scored with 13 minutes remaining to put Australia on track for victory.

- 'Where it all began' -

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Sunday, Popp recognised the "romance" of the occasion, saying "there's nothing more beautiful than finishing where it all began."

She played her first professional match on the same pitch with MSV Duisburg in 2008, with whom she won the Champions League. Her Germany debut came here in February 2010.

After 14 years, two Champions League titles, seven Bundesliga titles and 13 German Cups, Popp became the first female player to enjoy fame on a level approaching the men in football-mad Germany.

An Olympic gold medallist in 2016, Popp's reign coincided with the growth of the women's game worldwide.

Popp was however unable to add to Germany's two World Cups or eight European Championship titles, a sign of how much the rest of the world have since caught up with the Germans.