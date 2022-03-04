Retreating Ukrainian Nationalists Damage Social Infrastructure - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Retreating Ukrainian nationalist units want to create a humanitarian crisis in Donbas by damaging key infrastructure facilities, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"I want to stress that the nationalist units, which were formed in the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions and are retreating in Donbas, are damaging critically important objects of social infrastructure and welfare," Konashenkov said, adding that the goal of such actions is to "create a humanitarian catastrophe in Donbas."