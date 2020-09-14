UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Retrenchments In Singapore Rise To Record 11,350 In 1st Half Of 2020 - Manpower Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:25 PM

Retrenchments in Singapore Rise to Record 11,350 in 1st Half of 2020 - Manpower Ministry

More than 11,000 people in Singapore lost their jobs in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is the record number since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the country's Ministry of Manpower said in a labor market report on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) More than 11,000 people in Singapore lost their jobs in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is the record number since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, the country's Ministry of Manpower said in a labor market report on Monday.

"Retrenchments rose sharply to 11,350 in 1H 2020. This was higher than during the SARS period (1H 2003: 10,120), but lower than other past recessionary peaks. In addition, with the temporary stoppage or curtailment in business activities during Circuit Breaker, another 81,720 employees were placed on short work-week or temporary layoff in 2Q 2020.

This likely reduced the number of retrenchments," the report read.

The total unemployment rate among Singaporeans reached 3.8 percent by the end of June. The ministry noted that the "continued uncertainties in the global economy as well as subdued external demand will weigh on the labour market in 2H 2020."

According to the Singaporean Health Ministry, there are currently 615 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Over 56,000 coronavirus patients have been discharged and 27 have died.

Related Topics

Business Died Singapore June 2020 Market Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

14 gamblers rounded up with Rs 57,310 cash stake m ..

2 minutes ago

Government initiates development projects in depri ..

2 minutes ago

DC holds revenue 'Darbar' in Tehsil Gumbat

2 minutes ago

RPT: REVIEW - Biden Gains Ground in Midwest Despit ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese President Gives Russian Ambassador Honora ..

7 minutes ago

EU Not Recognizing Results of Local Elections in C ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.