Retro Limousine Possibly Used By Stalin Stolen From Garage In Moscow - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:03 PM

An antique armored vehicle, presumably belonging to former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, has been stolen by unknown individuals from a garage in the Russian capital of Moscow, the press service of the Interior Ministry's local directorate confirmed to Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) An antique armored vehicle, presumably belonging to former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, has been stolen by unknown individuals from a garage in the Russian capital of Moscow, the press service of the Interior Ministry's local directorate confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Baza channel on Telegram said that a ZIS-115 limousine that Stalin had used since 1949 was stolen from a garage in Moscow overnight.

"Today at 12:40, the police received a message that a rare ZIS vehicle had been stolen from a garage after a break-in on Novoskhodnenskoye highway [north of Moscow]," the press service said.

Sputnik got no confirmation of whether the stolen car indeed belonged to Stalin.

"The ownership and the price of the stolen rare car will be determined after law enforcement obtains documents of the owner," the press service said.

Police are currently operating at the scene, with measures taken to search and detain the perpetrators.

