Return of Ambassadors to Russia, US Opens Possibilities for Dialogue - Kurz

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Thursday welcomed the US-Russia summit held in Geneva and said that the return of ambassadors to Moscow and Washington will open up channels for dialogue between the two superpowers.

"I am pleased with yesterday's summit of Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, as well as the return of ambassadors, as this will open up channels for dialogue between the superpowers," Kurz said in a statement.

According to Kurz, the EU should follow the same path in relations with Russia.

"It is important to stay in dialogue and follow a clear line in disagreements, for example, in the field of human rights, which we also need to talk about. I told about this today to President of the European Council Charles Michel," Kurz said, adding that "peace in Europe is possible only with Russia, not against it."