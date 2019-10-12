Return of Death Penalty in Russia Not on Agenda - Kremlin Spokesman on Saratov Incident

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The possibility of capital punishment to be restored in Russia is not currently being discussed in any way, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday amid Russia-wide tumultuous public debate on appropriate punishment for child homicide.

"This issue is not being discussed in any way at the moment," Peskov said.

The issue of reinstating the death sentence in Russia has surfaced after the murder of a nine-year-old girl in the southern Russian city of Saratov.

She left home for school on Wednesday morning but never got there. She was later found dead in an abandoned garage. The suspect, a 35-year-old local male, has confessed to the murder and reportedly has standing convictions for rape, robbery, and sexual harassment.

Russia imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in 1996. Following the Saratov incident, the Russian parliament's lower house has published a survey on its VK, also known as Vkontakte, account as to whether the death penalty in Russia should be brought back or not.