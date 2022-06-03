UrduPoint.com

Return Of Harry And Meghan Splits Opinion

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

Cheers greeted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan outside St Paul's Cathedral on Friday as they made their first public appearance in Britain for two years

London, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Cheers greeted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan outside St Paul's Cathedral on Friday as they made their first public appearance in Britain for two years.

But opinions were split among the throng of fans waiting at the London landmark to catch a glimpse of the royals, reflecting a generational divide.

The couple's return for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations was always going to be watched closely as a test of their popularity.

They stood down as working royals in 2020 and settled in California, and their very public criticisms since have outraged fans of the monarchy.

"They got a really big cheer," said Ana, a 23-year-old from Mexico studying in the UK, who was watching with a friend.

On Thursday, the couple kept a low profile at the Trooping the Colour parade, which began festivities to mark the queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

But Ana said the "backseat" role was "unfair". "They should all be treated the same," she told AFP.

- 'Old-fashioned' - Harry's grandmother restricted appearances on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday to "working royals" only.

The St Paul's service was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's only official participation in the four days of celebrations.

"They are part of the royal family," said Amy Thomas, 17, who travelled to London from northern England with her mother for the event.

"They should be able to do a bit of a different concept of what the royal family is now.

"I just think the presentation of the royal family is old-fashioned. They're just kind of stuck in their ways.

"Harry and stuff and all that went on. I think you can tell it needs to be dealt with differently." These opinions stood at odds with a YouGov poll published this week that suggested nearly two-thirds of Britons (63 percent) viewed both Harry and Meghan negatively.

But there is a generational gap. Among those aged 18 to 24, the couple are largely seen positively. Among the over-65s, more than 60 percent hold a negative view.

Gwyneth Cookson, 65, from Motherwell, near Glasgow in Scotland, said proudly she had shaken hands with Meghan at Edinburgh Castle.

"I'm a fan," said Cookson, wearing a sparkly Union Jack badge. She was there with her daughter and grandson holding a toy corgi.

"Hopefully there will be a wee reconciliation."

Related Topics

Wife London Split Same Edinburgh Glasgow United Kingdom Mexico 2020 Church Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Yandex Co-Founder Volozh Resigns as CEO, Leaves Co ..

Yandex Co-Founder Volozh Resigns as CEO, Leaves Company's Board After EU Sanctio ..

3 seconds ago
 Glowing tribute paid to late journalist Ghazanfar ..

Glowing tribute paid to late journalist Ghazanfar Ali Shahi

8 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 60 kg charras; arrests two

ANF recovers 60 kg charras; arrests two

8 minutes ago
 FM draws UN Secretary General's attention to malic ..

FM draws UN Secretary General's attention to malicious conviction of Yasin Malik ..

14 minutes ago
 DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

14 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal road construction project ap ..

Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal road construction project approved

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.