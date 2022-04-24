Return of Private Ax-1 Astronaut Crew to Earth Delayed - SpaceX

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The return of the world's first all-private crew to the International Space Station (ISS) back to Earth on board the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is getting delayed again, SpaceX informs.

"SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA are targeting no earlier than Sunday, April 24 at 8:50 p.m. ET (00:50 UTC Monday, April 25) for Dragon and the Ax-1 astronauts to depart from the International Space Station," SpaceX said on its website.

According to the company, the delay is due to bad weather conditions.

"After performing a series of burns to move away from the space station, Dragon will conduct multiple orbit-lowering maneuvers, jettison its trunk, and re-enter Earth's atmosphere before landing off the coast of Florida approximately 17 hours later at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, April 25," SpaceX said.

Initially, the company expected the splashdown to occur on April 19, but unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida led to the postponement of the Ax-1 crew's return.

The first all commercial crewed Axiom-1 mission to the ISS blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 8. Initially, the mission was expected to last about 10 days.

Axiom Ax-1 crew members, Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the United States and Spain, pilot Larry Connor of the United States, mission specialist Eytan Stibbe of Israel and mission specialist Mark Pathy of Canada successfully launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket aboard the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft on its third flight to the ISS. The reusable Falcon 9 first stage made a successful soft landing back on Earth.