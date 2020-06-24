Return of Russian Nationals Bout, Yaroshenko Being Discussed - Russian Ombudswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The issue of bringing back Russian citizens Viktor Bout and Konstantin Yaroshenko, who are serving prison sentences in the United States, to Russia is being discussed and the talks are still underway, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday.

"The issue of returning Yaroshenko and Bout is being discussed. It is kept in confidentiality, negotiations are not complete. I am in touch with Yaroshenko's lawyer, with his family, and they asked me to not disclose any details because the issue has not yet been fully resolved. We really hope that this the humanitarian mission will end," Moskalkova told reporters.

Yaroshenko was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the country. He has denied all charges.

Bout was detained in Thailand on a US government request in 2008 as a result of a sting operation by the US special services. Bout was then transferred to the United States, where a court found him guilty of conspiring to kill US citizens and supporting terrorism.