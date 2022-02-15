UrduPoint.com

Return Of Russian Troops To Bases After Drills Good Sign - Scholz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:31 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the return of Russian troops back to their bases after military drills is a "good sign."

Scholz held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"President Putin during negotiations spoke about his conversations with (Russian) foreign and defense ministers. I agree with it. Diplomatic possibilities (on Ukraine) have not yet been exhausted. The point now is to work resolutely and courageously to resolve the crisis. We hear that some units are being withdrawn, and this is a good sign. We hope this trend continues," Scholz said, adding that he shared with Putin his assessment of the security situation in Europe.

