Return of Sirte, Jufra Under GNA Control in Friendly States' Interests - Libyan Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Defense Ministry on Libya said on Monday that taking control over the country's central city of Sirte and Al Jufra Airbase by the Government of National Accord (GNA) serves interests of "brothers and friends" of Libya.

"It serves the interests of all brothers and friends to return Sirte and al-Jufra to the control of the state," the undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, Salah Al-Namroush, said in a statement quoted by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Al-Namroush called on "all brothers and friends" to back GNA efforts in achieving stability in the country and said that the Libyan forces "will proceed until imposing control over the entire Libyan territory."

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that Egypt had an internationally legitimate right to intervene in Libya and told the army to be prepared to fight abroad, should the need arise.

Sisi stressed that if the city of Sirte, which he called the "red line" for Egypt, fell into the hands of the GNA, Egypt would be legitimized in sending in its military on defense grounds.

For more than a year, east-based Libyan National Army led by field marshal Khalifa Haftar has been trying to capture the capital of Libya. Both sides of the conflict have accused each other of receiving aid in arms and manpower from abroad. In recent weeks, the GNA forces have made major military gains against LNA and have announced their intention to build on the success by establishing control of the city of Sirte, currently under the control of Haftar's forces.