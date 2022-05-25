UrduPoint.com

Return Of Zaporozhye Region Under Ukrainian Control Is Ruled Out - Administration

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Return of Zaporozhye Region Under Ukrainian Control Is Ruled Out - Administration

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The return of the Zaporozhye Region under the control of Ukraine is ruled out, just as talks with the Kiev regime, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civilian administration, told Sputnik.

"The Zaporozhye Region is a historically Russian territory.

The return of the region under the control of the Kiev regime, no matter what they say there, is out of the question, just as holding talks with them," Rogov said.

The Russian military, during a special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, took control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporozhye Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has begun, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.

