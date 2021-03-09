Return to Compliance With JCPOA Should Not Be Overloaded With Additional Tasks - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should not be overloaded with some additional tasks and concerns, also calling for simultaneous steps by Tehran and Washington

"We welcome the [US President] Joe Biden administration's decision to return to the JCPOA. But it has not yet been implemented, since, as I understand, the United States is figuring out how to do this.

Some people are saying louder and louder that the JCPOA must be revived in an updated, modernized form. We are convinced that we must not overload the task of fully restoring the JCPOA with other considerations and concerns, albeit very important. In order to solve this immediate problem, we think it is quite possible to work out some synchronized steps, some simultaneous steps that Iranians and the US will have to take," Lavrov told reporters on Tuesday after talks with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.