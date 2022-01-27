Return To Minsk Agreements Needed To Settle Ukrainian Crisis - Chinese Foreign Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) It is necessary to return to compliance with the Minsk agreements to settle the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.
"To resolve the Ukrainian issue, it is necessary to return to the Minsk agreements, this is the reference point," Wang Yi said during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.