Return to Nuclear Power Major, But Inevitable Shift in French Energy Policy - Expert

President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France will build six large nuclear reactors is inevitable, albeit a complete turnaround in French energy policy that was previously marked by anti-nuclear policies to "please the Green lobby," Damien Ernst, energy expert and engineering professor at the University of Liege, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) President Emmanuel Macron's announcement that France will build six large nuclear reactors is inevitable, albeit a complete turnaround in French energy policy that was previously marked by anti-nuclear policies to "please the Green lobby," Damien Ernst, energy expert and engineering professor at the University of Liege, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Macron said that France will resume construction of nuclear reactors for the first time in decades, while still continuing to invest in renewable energy sources. Paris plans to build three pairs of large EPR nuclear power plants and a network of small SMR nuclear reactors.

The decision is a major shift in the French energy policy, according to Ernst, given that during the term of former President Francois Hollande and in the first years of Macron's presidency, France had "slashed down" nuclear power in its electricity production from 75% to 50%.

"The oldest reactor of Fessenheim had been closed, while there was no reason to do so, except political, and the policies seemed dictated by the Green party which absolutely wants to abandon nuclear energy everywhere in Europe. The decision taken, without much consultation by President Macron, allows France to narrowly avoid the intractable problem of electricity supply in the decades to come," Ernst noted.

The expert explained that Macron seems to understand that it is "practically impossible to limit oneself, as the Greens say, to 'a massive development' of renewable energies, with gas-fired power stations to ensure the transition."

Currently, France's electricity production is 60GW per year, and the three pairs of new EPR plants, with two plants per site for the sake of saving in construction costs, will provide additional 10GW per year, Ernst said. And it is high time that France starts building them given the international context, the expert stressed.

The Flamantville EPR plant in northern France will be commissioned in 2022, while French giant EDF is building the Hinckley Point EPR nuclear plant in the United Kingdom after finishing the construction of a plant in Finland.

China has also acquired French technology and plans to build 159 nuclear power plants in the next decade.

However, despite having a good technological base and a long history of nuclear development, France has lost its leading position on the global market due to "indecision of policies in recent decades" as compared to Russia or China, Ernst said.

"France must now go through a re-learning curve. The Flamantville plant has a reputation for being very complex. They need to improve the design and standardize the parts. What concerns exportation, the French nuclear sector, even if it is making up for lost time, will have great difficulty in competing with China and Russia, whose nuclear technologies are excellent and mature and whose costs are much lower than those of Western Europe," he said.

So far, all main political parties have supported the decision to revive nuclear power, apart from the Ecologists and the extreme left of Jean Luc Melenchon (LFI), Ernst added.

"Macron does not risk anything. He simply wasted a lot of time with his procrastination, his desire to seduce the most irreducible environmentalists and his eternal 'at the same time'," the expert remarked.

Ernst believes that France's main problem is not the lack of experience, as even now it has been active in the nuclear field, cooperating with Russia on treatment of nuclear waste, but the long-term planning, which entire Western Europe has difficulty with.

"Nuclear technology involves very long-term choices: 20 years of research & development, 80 years of operation and 10 years of decommissioning. We are over 100 years for the cycle. Democratic regimes in Western Europe have great difficulty in applying long term solutions. On the other hand, Russia and China have a long-term vision that allows them to make better and more thoughtful energy decisions," he concluded.