Returning Cuba to US List of State Sponsors of Terrorism Absurd Initiative - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Cuba's return to the United States' list of state sponsors of terrorism is an absurd and negative initiative contrasting with the spirit of support provided to Cuba by regional states and other members of the international community, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in May, media reported, citing a senior White House official, that Washington was considering returning Cuba to its list of state sponsors of terrorism. The US State Department, on its part, issued a statement designating Iran, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela and Cuba as countries that had "not cooperated fully" with Washington in fighting terrorism in 2019.

"As part of the further build-up of its cynical pressure on Havana that continues even during the period of the general threat of the pandemic, Washington decided to return Cuba to its list of state sponsors of terrorism. This is, of course, an absurd, far-fetched and sharply negative initiative, it contrasts with the spirit of solidarity and support provided to Cuba by the vast majority of states in the region and other members of the international community, primarily in terms of overcoming the US blockade," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova also criticized Washington for the lack of any official reaction to the recent attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington that constitutes "a terrorist attack in its essence."

In late April, a man opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault rifle. The US Secret Service told Sputnik in an emailed statement that the man was arrested "for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device," adding that no one was injured in the attack.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.