Returning Displaced Civilians Home In Karabakh Mission Of Russian Peacekeepers - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:59 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the return of displaced civilians to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh is a mission entrusted to Russia's peacekeepers deployed in the region.
"This is a very important issue.
This is a very sensitive issue. It is with the aim of ensuring the safety of these [displaced] people that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed," Putin said in an interview on state broadcaster Rossiya-1.
"This mission is entrusted to the Russian peacekeepers," he added.