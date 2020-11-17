UrduPoint.com
Returning Displaced Civilians Home In Karabakh Mission Of Russian Peacekeepers - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:59 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the return of displaced civilians to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh is a mission entrusted to Russia's peacekeepers deployed in the region

"This is a very important issue.

This is a very sensitive issue. It is with the aim of ensuring the safety of these [displaced] people that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is deployed," Putin said in an interview on state broadcaster Rossiya-1.

"This mission is entrusted to the Russian peacekeepers," he added.

