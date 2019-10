Returning Russian Ambassador to Kiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Russia Not on Agenda- Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The return of a Russian ambassador to Kiev and a Ukrainian ambassador to Moscow is currently not on the agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

The countries' diplomatic missions are currently headed by charges d'affairs ad interim.

"Returning ambassadors is currently not on the agenda practically," Rudenko said.