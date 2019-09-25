UrduPoint.com
Returning To JCPOA, Ending Sanctions Against Iran Only Way To Revive Talks - Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:27 PM

Returning to JCPOA, Ending Sanctions Against Iran Only Way to Revive Talks - Rouhani

The only way Iran will enter negotiations with the United States is if Washington returns to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and stops imposing sanctions against the country, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a speech at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday

"The only way for talks to begin is to return to commitments and compliance [of JCPOA]... stop the sanctions so as to open the way for the start of negotiations," Rouhani said.

"The only way for talks to begin is to return to commitments and compliance [of JCPOA]... stop the sanctions so as to open the way for the start of negotiations," Rouhani said.

Rouhani added that Iran's response to any proposal for negotiations while US sanctions are in place will be negative.

