Reunion With Moscow To Boost Spiritual Life Of Orthodox Church In Europe - Archbishop

Reunion With Moscow to Boost Spiritual Life of Orthodox Church in Europe - Archbishop

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The reunification of the majority of the Archdiocese of the Western European Parishes of Russian Tradition with the Russian Orthodox Church will boost the spiritual life of the archdiocese, Archbishop John (Renneteau) of Dubna said on Friday.

Archbishop John heads the archdiocese's delegation that has arrived in Moscow to participate in the official events celebrating the reunification on November 2-4.

"On Sunday we will receive the charter that will secure our reunification and let us live in peace, mutual trust, and will help our archdiocese to find a new impetus and a new spirit in the West. I thank everyone who worked on this, first and foremost His Holiness Patriarch Kirill," the archbishop told journalists at the Sheremetyevo airport.

At the same time there are some in the archdiocese who do not support the reunification.

"By my calculations, about 70 percent were for the reunification with the ROC from the very beginning, and of the remaining 30 percent, 15 percent were on the fence and another 15 percent were intransigent .

.. But we talk to these people as well," John Drobot-Tikhonitsky, the protodeacon of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Paris, said.

The Archdiocese of the Western European Parishes of Russian Tradition was created in 1931 as a part of the Patriarchate of Constantinople. Its original members were mostly Russian immigrants who had left their country after the October Revolution.

In 2018, the Patriarchate of Constantinople decided to revoke the archdiocese's special status and put its churches directly under Constantinople's jurisdiction. The Russian Orthodox Church offered it to join Moscow instead. During the latest assembly, the majority of the archdiocese's priests and parishioners voted for joining the ROC.

