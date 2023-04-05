Reuniting Children With Parents is Top Priority for President Putin - Russian Commissioner

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM
Reuniting children with parents and taking care of separated children is a top priority for Russian President Putin, Russia's Presidential Commissioner for Children Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said on Wednesday
"As far as foster care of children, reuniting children with their parents, that is a priority for the President,"� Lvova-Belova told the conference room members.
But children don't always have relatives or family members, she added.
The Russian Mission to the United Nations convened a UN Arria-formula meeting titled "Children and Armed Conflict: Ukrainian Crisis.
Evacuating Children From Conflict Zone" on Wednesday morning. Among the briefers were Lvova-Belova and Daria Morozova, the human rights commissioner of the Donetsk People's Republic.
A webcast of the meeting had been blocked by the United Kingdom due to it featuring Lvova-Belova, who � alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin � is wanted by the International Criminal Court for the alleged "unlawful transfer of children" from former Ukrainian territories.